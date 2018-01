Gunnison Valley Hospital Births

Jan. 1-11, 2018

New Year’s Baby: Quincy Joy Denton was born to Derek and Brenna Denton of Sterling on Jan. 1, 2018. She weighed 9 pounds 10 ounces.

Greycie Mai Williams was born to Naomi Williams of Gunnison on Jan. 3, 2018. She weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces.