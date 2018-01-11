Manti honors retiring public works

director, councilman for service

By Suzanne Dean

Publisher

Jan. 11, 2018

MANTI—The retiring public works director and an outgoing city councilman were honored last week for their service to the Manti City.

Dale Nielson, who was public works director for 26 years, and Vaun Mickelsen, who wrapped up two terms on the city council at the end of 2017, were recognized at a Manti City Council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

City Administrator Kent Barton said he had known Nielson when both were growing up in Manti.

Barton said when he became a councilman in 2004 and started hearing some of Nielson’s reports to the council on public works activities, “I quickly gained respect for Dale.”

Since becoming city administrator in 2011 and working with Nielson on a day-to-day basis, “I have really come to love this guy,” Barton said. “I’m excited that this is the time in his life when he’ll get to spend more time with his family.”

“I would just like to thank you for your service to the city,” Mayor Korry Soper said. “Happy trails.”

At the meeting, Nielson wore a sweatshirt that said, “Officially retired. The only boss I have now is my wife.” Accompanying him were his wife, Linda, and about a dozen family members.

He told the city administrator, mayor and council, “I’m going to miss you,” but added, “Now if I want to go fishing, I’ll go fishing.”

Mickelson was elected to his first term in 2009 and re-elected in 2013. During his second term, he served as mayor pro tempore. He did not seek re-election in municipal elections last year.

Previously, he served as Manti City justice court judge for eight years.

“We’ve always been able to rely on Vaun, on his knowledge and experience,” Barton said.