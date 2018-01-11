Manti says rec center

‘looking really good’

Jan. 11, 2018

MANTI—“It’s looking really good.”

That’s how Manti City Administrator Kent Barton described progress on the $4 million, 40-acre recreation complex, including five baseball diamonds, on the northwest end of the city.

Ground work stopped a few weeks ago because of the weather. But other aspects of the project are moving ahead, Barton said.

“We’re placing an order for bleachers and for lighting for the south fields,” he said.

The city is considering installing playground equipment in the next few months. The playground is planned to go north of the concession building between two of the baseball fields.

Another proposal is to put in an asphalt walking path around the whole perimeter of the complex.

The playing fields won’t be ready until 2019, and getting some improvements the public can use in place before then would help keep up support and excitement about the project as a whole, Barton said.

Councilman Darren Dyreng praised the general contractor, Howard and Reese of Loa.

“I think our primary contractor down there has done a great job,” he said.