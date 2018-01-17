Fairview Museum to

showcase Ephraim artist

By Lyle Fletcher

Staff writer

Jan. 18, 2018

FAIRVIEW—Aerin Collett of Ephraim is the next artist to be showcased at the Fairview Museum of History and Art (85 N. 100 East).

Collett’s art will be exhibited from Feb. 2 until March 16 in the newly remodeled Rotating Artists Gallery at the museum, and a reception will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.

One of her paintings will be offered in a silent auction. Bidding starts at $100.

Collett formerly resided in the Fairview area and now makes her home in Ephraim with her husband, Joe Bowles, and young daughter, Evelyn.

At age 16, Collett says she “chose to be an artist, and not just an artist but an artist for God!”

After some hefty challenges in her life that put her art dreams on hold for years, she says she is determined more than ever to grow in “spirituality toward the divinity that is inside me.”

Of those challenging years of pain and chaos that gradually unveiled the divine in her, she said, “It has taken me 20 years to discover how I want to paint and why.” “The passion that has risen out of the pain is so great it cannot be denied.”

In 2013, she received a bachelor of fine arts degree from the University of Utah.

In 2015, she won the Merit Award at the 10th International Art Competition of the Museum of Church History and Art, and in 2016 she received first place at the Annual Spiritual and Religious Art of Utah in Springville.

In her artist statement, Collett reveals that for her, art is all-encompassing: “For me, being an artist encompasses everything I think” in a search for the best way to communicate visually what she is thinking.

Collett says she combines old with new in her art while dealing with “complex social, religious and philosophical issues.”