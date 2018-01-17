New women’s doctor joins staff

at Central Valley Medical Center

NEPHI—Central Valley Medical Center in Nephi announced their newest doctor of obstetrics and gynecology, Reed Skinner.

Skinner said, “My excellent medical training has given me the tools necessary to provide the very best in both obstetric and gynecological services to my patients. However, I feel it is my ability to be an empathetic listener and to have real care and concern that allows me to understand and help my patients in the way they need, want and deserve.”

Skinner’s office is at 48 W. 1500 North in the Nephi Medical Clinic at Central Valley Medical Center.

He is now seeing patients in the office on Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Skinner will also be scheduling surgical services for Mondays at Central Valley Medical Center Hospital.

The press release from Central Valley Medical Center indicated walk-ins are welcome, yet the clinic recommends patients make an appointment by calling (801) 754-3200.