The people in the ‘new’

Ephraim Police Department

Chief Aaron Broomfield: Chief Broomfield spent nearly 18 years with the Salt Lake City Police Department as a patrol officer, gang detective, member of the SWAT team, instructor with the training unit and project manager for Salt Lake City’s Career Path program for officers.

During 12 years on SWAT, he was promoted to positions of team leader, team quartermaster and lead breacher, which meant he lead teams that enter buildings and other crime scenes. He developed the city’s first program to use small explosives in breaching.

He and his family moved from the Salt Lake Valley to Sanpete County two years ago. He says his experiences in Salt Lake City taught him the importance of leadership, working within a team, and leading a team while building trust.

His goal is to “provide the officers of the Ephraim Police Department with the tools and skills they need to serve the community at the highest possible levels.”

Sgt. Len Gasser: Sgt. Gasser has been with the Ephraim Police Department for 26 years, including 20 years as sergeant. He holds numerous police certifications, including internal investigation and firearms instructor.

He says he believes in leading by example and says there’s no replacement for attention to detail and follow-through. He believes Ephraim is one of the best towns in Utah. He says his job “has never been about the money but always about serving the people.”

Steven Cragun: Officer Cragun is a native of Ephraim and studied criminal justice at Snow College. He spent 10 years as a corrections officer at the Central Utah Correctional Facility. He was a patrol deputy for the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office for one year before accepting a job in Ephraim.

He has received training in chemical and impact weapons, roadside impaired-driving enforcement, interviewing and interrogation, and firearms. He says he is proud to serve the community he loves in order to keep it safe, prosperous and friendly for years to come.

Devon Krebs: Officer Krebs began his career in law enforcement by joining Utah County Search and Rescue in 2000. He graduated from the police academy at Utah Valley University in 2007 and has worked for the Provo Police Department, LDS Church security, Utah State Prison, Mapleton Police Department, and Steamboat Springs (Colo.) Police Department.

He says, “I have loved these three months working in Ephraim, and I hope I can contribute by making a positive impact on those I serve. Thank you for this wonderful opportunity.”

Troy Lewis: Officer Lewis began his law enforcement career in 2013 as a corrections officer at the Central Utah Correctional Facility. Later, he spent two years as a patrol deputy with the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked cases ranging from petty theft to drug interdiction to sex crimes.

He is certified as a defense tactics instructor, and has completed advanced roadside-impaired driving enforcement training and the certified public manager course.

Officer Lewis says he is committed to “always being professional and treating people with respect.” He says he tries to “foster trust within the community through community-oriented policing.”

Jeff McQuivey: Officer McQuivey has been the school resource officer at Ephraim Middle and Ephraim Elementary schools since 2012. The job is part-time. He also works as a dorm parent for Wasatch Academy.

Officer McQuivey graduated from the police academy in 1995. After a number of jobs in law enforcement, he joined the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy in 2007. He was promoted to school resource officer serving schools in both Manti and Ephraim. Subsequently, he went to work for the Ephraim Police Department covering Ephraim schools only.

McQuivey says he strives to make school environments welcoming so students feel they can approach him at any time with any school issue they may have.

Colby Zeeman: Officer Zeeman started his law enforcement career in 2008 as a corrections officer. In 2013, he certified as a law-enforcement officer and started working as a patrol deputy in the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office.

He went back to the Central Utah Correctional Facility in 2015, where he was on the critical incident response team for two years.

Some of his law-enforcement training and certifications include forensic phlebotomist, advanced roadside drug investigations, law-enforcement marksman, Utah County Mentro SWAT School and defensive tactics instructor. He has also completed a course to prepare him to be a police academy instructor and to instruct in-service training.

Lynsey Zeeman: Lynsey Zeeman is administrative assistant for the police department. She previously worked as a secretary at Central Utah Medical Center for four years and as justice court clerk in Fountain Green, Spring City and Mt. Pleasant for seven years.

She and her husband and three children live in Sterling. Lynsey also serves on the Sanpete County Fairboard, where she oversees the open horse show and rodeo royalty competition. She says she looks forward to working with the officers and citizens of Ephraim.