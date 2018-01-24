Centerfield building to host

new food bank, other ventures

By Kacie Reese

Staff writer

Jan. 25, 2018

CENTERFIELD—Creating a sense of community comes about in a variety of ways, yet food and freedom of expression are often a big part of it.

A new food bank is being created in Centerfield, and the building will also serve as a place for new small businesses and for community expression.

David Wright of Earth Community Garden is spearheading the project which is already underway, and he hopes to bring the new food pantry, business incubator and community room to Centerfield by fall of this year.

A building has already been purchased, and Wright is working with contractors, engineers and architects to get the building up to code.

In the business incubator, those looking to start a business can test it out on a small scale before making the big financial leap to get a lease or purchase a location.

Wright plans on making sure entrepreneurs in the business incubator have access to the internet and office supplies. It will provide a formal storefront and a professional environment to meet with clients.

In the community room, Wright says small-scale community groups can meet. For instance, it can be a place for events, a place for classes with a projector and whiteboard or simply a place for a gathering.

Wright has been doing community work and nonprofit activities since 2007, and, more specifically, food pantries for a little over two years.

He says, “Food happens to be one of those things we all need no matter the ideology or culture or belief.”

Funding for the project has come in from community members, grants, state funding and partner collaborations.

The Home Depot in Richfield donated $3,000 and even participated in a Team Depot work day where half a dozen employees came and helped with demolition.

Donations have come in money, time, material and labor. Wright said they can always do with more skills and ideas, material and labor, and he welcomes anyone willing to pitch in.

This venture is to serve all of the area surrounding Centerfield, mostly south Sanpete county and north Sevier county, but with a broader range, as needed.

Another similar venture is taking place in Rose Park in Salt Lake City (see https://www.gofundme.com/earthcommunitygardenrosepark), pushed forward by Wright and his team.

Wright said one of the main purposes of the food pantry is to bring connection to the members of the community.