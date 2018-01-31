Rocky Mountain Power gives grant to

help upgrade Casino Theatre lights

By Lyle Fletcher

Staff writer

Feb. 1, 2018

GUNNISON—The nonprofit Casino Star Theatre Foundation has accepted a $2,500 donation from the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation for stage lighting upgrades.

On Jan. 17, the regional business manager of Rocky Mountain Power, Brent Dewsnup, met with the directors of the Casino Star Theatre Foundation, Lori Nay and Diana Major Spencer, and gave them the donation, according to the press release from Casino Star.

The donation will go toward a nearly finished lighting project at the 106-year-old theatre.

The current lighting features four stationary lights donated by Gunnison Valley High School, and the new lighting consists of 30 LED lights.

These new lights will enhance the performances of the annual concert series offered at the Casino Star Theatre, such as the performance on March 7 of the vocal ensembles of Snow College, Eastern Arizona College and Gunnison Valley High School and the performance of magician Jason Andrews on May 9.

The directors of the Casino Star Theatre Foundation “have worked to accomplish a project each year in rebuilding and enhancing this iconic theatre since it was purchased and dedicated in 2004,” states the press release.

Recent projects include a new marquee installed and concession renovation in 2016, a digital projector installed in 2015 and state-of-the-art 24-channel sound for movies and performances installed in 2014.

In 2018, the directors plan to “complete the ornaments on the façade, install new entry doors and return to the plans to upgrade all 275 seats in the auditorium, which (plans) were interrupted by the Top Stop gas leak.”

The directors of Casino Star Theatre are grateful for the “generous support” of Rocky Mountain Power over the years and the community’s support, according to the press release.