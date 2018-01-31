Selma Jorgensen is new

county attorney secretary

By James Tilson

Staff writer

Feb. 1, 2018

MANTI—The Sanpete County Attorney’s Office has a new legal secretary.

Selma Jorgensen of Manti now fills the position left by Deborah Plummer, who retired from the position on Dec.31. Jorgensen started full-time with the office on Nov. 27.

Interim County Attorney Kevin Daniels said that Jorgensen was “the best fit for our office” of all the candidates that the interview committee considered.

Jorgensen’s former boss, Sanpete County Clerk Sandy Neil, said “I think it was a good opportunity for her, she did a great job here.”

Jorgensen had previously worked at the Sanpete County Clerk’s office for three years. Neil said that Jorgensen would often volunteer to assist the County Attorney’s Office when they needed extra help. Before that, she worked in the District Court for three years and the Juvenile Court for seven years. When she worked in the District Court, she handled all the criminal cases. That experience left her well-equipped to take on the work in the Sanpete County Attorney’s office.

Jorgensen has lived in Manti for 27 years with her husband, Todd, and her two children. She is a native of Orangeville, in Emery County.