County swears in new lawmen

By James Tilson

Staff writer

Feb. 8, 2018

MANTI—Five lawmen took new oaths of office for Sanpete County earlier this week.

Sanpete County Attorney Kevin Daniels, along with Patrol Sergeant Keith Jensen, Jail Deputy Vaun Christensen and Patrol Deputies Dallin Pace and Dillon Rasmussen, took oaths of office on Tuesday at the meeting of the Sanpete County Commission on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Daniels was appointed to be the new county attorney after the previous county attorney, Brody Kiesel, accepted an appointment from the Utah Senate to be the new Juvenile Court Judge for the 6th District Court. Daniels will be serving out the remainder of Kiesel’s term, which ends at the end of 2018. Daniels will then have to run for election to continue to serve as county attorney.

During the ceremony, Commission Chairman Scott Bartholomew paused to comment on the new county attorney. “Let the record reflect, it’s a sad day for the county to lose [Brody Kiesel]. But, we congratulate [Brody] on your new calling as a judge, and that leaves us with a vacancy. Kevin Daniels went through the process, and we’re very happy to have him on board. We know he’s very capable. We thank you for applying, and we’re glad to have you with us.”

Daniels served as the interim county attorney while the county commission completed its process to select a new county attorney. Besides Daniels, David Angerhofer also applied for the position. However, prior to the Commission making its decision, Angerhofer withdrew his name from consideration.