Dave Parrish will run in Boston

Marathon to raise money for charity

By Robert Stevens



Managing editor

Feb. 8, 2018

EPHRAIM—Despite having survived a major heart attack just three years ago, a 63-year-old businessman and former Ephraim public servant plans to tackle his dream of running the Boston Marathon—and he’s doing it for a good cause.

David Parrish will run in the illustrious Boston footrace on April 16.

He had plans to run in St. George’s Sun Marathon on Saturday to help prepare for the East-Coast mass marathon, but a personal commitment prevented him from participating in St. George. He still plans to make a go of it in Boston, though.

“I have always enjoyed running, but now that I share the activity with my children and grandchildren, it’s even better,” said Parrish. “With my heart functioning at just 35 percent, I am not as fast as I used to be, but I’m even more determined.”

Parrish is running the race at the invitation of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

As a franchisee of 11 McDonald’s restaurants, Parrish says he is enthused to blend his passion for running and his charity of choice as he raises funds for RMHC to keep families with sick children together and near the care and resources they need.

Parrish is actively working toward a $20,000 goal of charity fundraising through https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/ronaldmcdonaldhousebostonharborboston2018/davidparrish4?modified=1.

Comments on the crowdfunding site designed to raise money for the charity race are consistently positive and encouraging.

“Dave, Thank you for your leadership and RMHC support,” commented Ryan Allman. “Go get ’em! This money goes towards my purchase of the Provo McD’s right?”

James Santiago commented that Parrish’s “commitment to helping RMHC is incredible!”

Parrish, a long-time resident of Ephraim, is a former mayor and city councilman. He currently serves on the Snow College Foundation and business boards as well as the Utah Restaurant Association board and the Intermountain Healthcare board.

He is currently president of the Intermountain McDonald’s Cooperative Association, a group of 27 franchisees representing 126 McDonald’s franchises in Utah, western Wyoming and eastern Nevada.

Parrish owns and operates McDonald’s restaurants in Beaver, Cedar City, Delta, Hurricane, Provo, Richfield, St. George and Washington.

“Giving back is a core value of the way we operate every day,” said Parrish. “I am most proud of my organization’s support of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Intermountain Area.” He hosts his own fundraisers along with supporting McDonald’s campaigns.

Parrish and his wife, Judy, are the parents of five children and 18 grandchildren.

Parrish’s fundraising areas will directly support Ronald McDonald House at Boston Harbor which leases and operates 10 apartments to provide families with critically ill children a home while children are undergoing treatment at Boston area hospitals.