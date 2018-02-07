Eagle watcher flocking to Sanpete

Feb. 8, 2018

FOUNTAIN GREEN—Observing bald eagles in the wild in Sanpete County and learning about the man behind our national bird can be made more meaningful with a little preparation.

Bald eagles can be seen in Utah this month and on Saturday in Fountain Green near the fish hatchery.

Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has designated February as Bald Eagle Month in Utah and has set up a number of sites to view bald eagles this month.

According to the DWR website, this month is the best time for bald eagle viewing since hundreds migrate into the state.

The DWR used to hold a free eagle-viewing day at one location and now has five different free events at various locations, of which Fountain Green is one.

Matt Bartley, special events coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Resources, says the agency has expanded its former Bald Eagle Day to include several Saturdays of viewing.

“Holding viewing events at different times, in different parts of the state, will give folks across Utah the best chance to see the greatest number of eagles,” Bartley said.

The eagle viewing on Saturday takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fountain Green State Fish Hatchery.

At the hatchery, obtain a driving map of the Sanpete Valley that highlights the best areas to see eagles. The DWR website states: “Spotting scopes will be set up at a nearby location where eagles often gather in a large tree. The viewing site is about one mile from the hatchery.”

Biologists and volunteers will help viewers find eagles to see and answer questions

Free Bald Eagle Month buttons will be available, along with free handouts and information about bald eagles.

Free tours of the hatchery are also available, along with literature, displays and bathroom facilities.

The DWR website also recommends wearing warm clothes and waterproof boots.

For those who want to take photos of the eagles, Bartley recommends a telephoto lens for good, close-up shots.

As most people know, a bald eagle isn’t really bald (meaning no feathers on its head).

It is called bald because the word “bald” can also mean “marked with white.”

And it’s nice to know the bald eagle is on the rebound, since it was removed from the List of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife in 2007.

Other locations for eagle viewing in Utah this month can be found at http://go.usa.gov/xnG8n.