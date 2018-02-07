Kim Wallace Anderson

Feb. 8, 2018

Kim Wallace Anderson, 62, of Ephraim, and formerly of Manti, passed away on Feb. 3, 2018.

Kim was born on Feb. 24, 1955 in Gunnison to Austin Melvin and Mary Gertrude Christensen Anderson.

Kim attended Gunnison High School and after graduation played baseball for Snow College. At this time he married his high school sweetheart, Marilee Frischknecht. They later divorced. Kim later met and married Tauna Andersen.

Kim received his Bachelors in Business Administration from Southern Utah University. His hard work and perseverance was seen throughout the community, were he held several prominent positions and donated much of his time. Kim was Regional Vice President of Zions Bank in Manti and retired after over 30 years. He served on the Manti City Council for many years and most profoundly served as Mayor from 2002-2006.

He played a major role in recreational sports ranging from running concession stands to prepping sports fields. Kim was an avid golfer. He was the self proclaimed, “Greatest Golfer to ever live”. He appreciated the game of baseball and enjoyed playing softball with his family. Regardless of the call on the field, Kim’s was always right.

Subway’s business will take a hit, as Kim was their everyday customer and unofficial spokesman. Kim was the King of Dad jokes, where his quick wit and admirable humor will be missed by all.

Kim is survived by his significant other, Tauna Andersen; children: Tori (Darren), Garbe, Niki (Jeremy), Baldwin, Travis (Marti), Anderson, Austin (Kenzie), Anderson; stepchildren: Sharlie (Rob), Conti, Dax (Jorgi), Andersen, Cade (Jenny), Andersen, Rich Andersen, Ty Andersen; siblings: Hal (Renee), Anderson, Bonnie (Bill, deceased) Nay, Pauline (Kenley), Christiansen, Julie (Paul), Fjeldsted, Johnny (Sherrie), Anderson. He was loved and admired by all his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Verlyne (Dwaine), Burr.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 at noon in the Manti Tabernacle. Friends may call at the Tabernacle on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. and prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Gunnison City Cemetery.

Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.