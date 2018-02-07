Vicki Ann Duncan Jacobson



Feb. 8, 2018

Vicki Ann Duncan Jacobson, 58, passed away Feb. 1, 2018 in Richfield.

She was born Nov. 3, 1959 in Richfield to Harold and Nelda Ross Duncan. She married Jerry Jacobson, Nov. 26, 1992 in Mt. Pleasant, Utah.

Vicki was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her children: Jenica (Cody), Ross, Richfield; Natalie Shepherd, Richfield; Josh (Miranda), Shepherd, Richfield; Chad (Charla), Jacobson, Orem; and Shelle (Scott), Taylor, Orem; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; siblings: Kenneth (Cindy) Avery, Elsinore; Brent (Shauna), Avery, Annabella; Jackie Fullmer, Richfield, and Scott (Lorrie) Duncan, Elsinore.

Preceded in death by her mother; children: Brandon Duncan, Jessica Shepherd.

Cremation services have been held. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.