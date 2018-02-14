Central Valley Medical Center

nurses receive Hurst Gold

Standard Award for performance

By Lyle Fletcher

Staff writer

Feb. 15, 2018

NEPHI—Patients at Central Valley Medical Center in Nephi have taken surveys that rate nursing care at the hospital, and the surveys indicate the nursing staff provides excellent quality nursing.

The organization that gathers the hospital patient survey data each quarter, Hurst Ratings and Analytics, has recognized the nursing staff at Central Valley Medical Center with The Hurst Gold Standard of Nursing Award.

According to the hospital’s press release, “The Hurst Gold Standard of Nursing Award is given to hospital nursing staffs that achieve top tier weighted scores, significantly above the national average on these performance measures.”

The patient satisfaction survey is formally called the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey, and the key quality indicators from these surveys related to nursing services include “nurse communication, staff responsiveness, medication communication, pain management, discharge information and care transition.”

“As experienced nurses, we know the hard work and dedication it takes to achieve the highest standards of patient care,” says Marlene Hurst, founder of Hurst Review Services. “Our congratulations to the nursing staff, and we hope to see your great work continue.”

Central Valley Medical Center is now a critical access hospital and part of a not-for-profit healthcare system.

Hurst Ratings and Analytics (www.hurstrating.com) tracks nursing performance measures in the HCAHPS survey and is a division of Hurst Review Services (www.hurstreview.com).