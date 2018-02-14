Six young ladies will compete

for Miss Fairview title

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

Feb. 15, 2018

FAIRVIEW—Six young ladies will compete in this year’s Miss Fairview Scholarship Pageant to serve Fairview and promote her selected service platform for the upcoming year.

The talents of this year’s contestants will include performances on the violin, piano and alto saxophone, along with a dance number and two vocal solos.

The following six contestants will be judged on modeling, talent, interview skills and physical fitness.

Emily Kerksiek, daughter of Amber and Scott Kerksiek, will perform a violin solo: “Roundtable Rival” by Lindsey Sterling. Her service platform is “The Power of Music.”

Allyssa Ericksen, daughter of Jeff and Annette Ericksen, chose as her service platform “The Five W’s of Wellness.” She will perform a vocal solo: “L.O.V.E.” by Michael Bublé.

Natalie Ann Day is the daughter of Andrea and Allen Day, and she will perform a piano solo called “Hungarian” by Edward MacDowell. Her service platform is entitled “If the Book Fits.”

Malia Ah Kuoi, daughter of Sarah Noorlander and William Au Kuoi, will perform a lyrical dance to “Liability” by Lorde. Her service platform is “L.I.V.E.”

Dallis Ann Makenzie Bell, daughter of Shelly and Rob Boren and the late Alec Bell, selected “Respect for the Departed” as her service platform. She will be performing a vocal solo: “Hallelujah” by Pentatonix.

Shelby Robinett is the daughter of Doug Robinett and Marci Cheney Winch. She will perform a solo on the alto saxophone: “Largo and Allegro” from Sonata VI by G. F. Handel, transcription by H. Voxman. Her chosen service platform is “This is Me.”

Current reigning Miss Fairview, Kelsie Nielson, has spent the past year serving the community of Fairview and promoting her service platform “H 2 O, Let’s Go!” on the importance of staying hydrated.

“Feel This Moment” is the theme of the pageant to be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Peterson Dance Hall in Fairview.