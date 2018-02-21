Mt. Pleasant to choose

Justice Court replacement

By James Tilson

Staff writer

Feb. 22, 2018

MT. PLEASANT—A meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 26, to select candidates for the vacancy in the Mt. Pleasant Justice Court.

The meeting will be held to replace Judge Ivo Peterson whose retirement is effective on June 30.

This 9 a.m. meeting of the Sanpete County Judicial Nominating Commission will be held in the chambers of the Mt. Pleasant City Council (115 W. Main).

Public comments will be accepted for the first 30 minutes of the meeting concerning issues facing the Utah judiciary and about any improvements to the system.

Those interested in appearing before the commission during the public comment portion of the meeting should contact Melisse Stiglich at (801) 578-3844 to request an appointment.

After the public comment portion, the meeting will then be closed to allow the commission members to select three to five candidates for the vacancy.

According to the press release from Utah State Courts, “Utah law requires the Judicial Nominating Commission to submit three to five nominees to the mayor of Mt. Pleasant, Sandra Bigler, within 45 days of its first meeting. Mayor Bigler then has 30 days in which to make a selection. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council.”

Information on judicial retention and performance evaluation and on the Justice Court Nominating Commission members is available at www.utcourts.gov.

Contact Tami Larson at 462-2456 ext. 2 or by email at jcmtpleasant@utcourts.gov for additional information on the justice court position. The deadline for applying was Tuesday.