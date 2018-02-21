‘The roof over our heads’ is what

Clean Cut Roofing is all about

By Linda Petersen

Staff writer

Feb. 22, 2018

Many of us tend to take the roofs on our homes for granted and really only become aware of them when there is a leak or a storm blows some shingles off. However, being a little proactive can save you a lot of money and hassle.

Vern Akauola of Clean Cut Roofing and Siding says that once there’s a leak or missing shingles, you can be looking at thousands of extra dollars to repair the damage.

The average life expectancy of a residential roof is 20 to 25 years. So, if the roof on your home is getting to that point, Vern suggests looking for curling shingles or for granules from the shingles showing up in your gutters or downspouts—clear signs the roof is failing.

“The very best thing with a roof is to have someone come out and do an inspection,” Vern says.

Once you decide to replace your roof, it’s very important to make sure whoever you bring in to do the job has a solid reputation and can provide you with references.

That’s not a problem with Vern who has been in the business since 2003 and prides himself on having 100 percent customer satisfaction, but if you go with someone else, you may not be so lucky.

“We have several customers a year who’ve had fly-by-night contractors take their deposits and then never show up or only complete part of the job and then they just can’t ever get a hold of them again,” Vern says.

Another thing you have to consider is liability. Some of those shady operators may not carry Workman’s Compensation or liability insurance on their employees. In that instance, if they fall off your roof or get hurt on the job, you may be personally liable.

“A lot of people have lost their homes because of situations like that,” Vern says.

All of Vern’s crew is certified in Milarkey, Mule-hide and Gerard roofing products— Clean Cut Roofing and Siding is the only contractor in the area to be certified in those products. They can install anything from a basic roof to a high-end metal roof covered with the same stone as the asphalt shingles on your home.

“On all bids, we try to give our customers three different bid options to help them fit it into their budget,” Vern says.

The average roof replacement takes about five days. While they work and afterward, the crew is careful to clean up and to keep the job site clean.

While at Clean Cut they are very competitively priced, Vern knows that replacing a roof can be a major expense, so they offer one-year-same-as-cash terms and five to seven years financing at 6.99 percent through InterBank. They also offer a cash discount (with 50 percent down and the balance due on completion of the project).

Right now, Vern is offering some pretty deep discounts so he can keep his employees working through the winter.

“A lot of people worry about having their roof done in winter, but it can definitely be done,” Vern says. “It all comes down to the person putting on the product knowing how to do it right.”

Along with roofs, Clean Cut Roofing and Siding does siding, windows, porches, decks, soffit and fascia.

The company recently opened an office in Mt. Pleasant and is in the process of setting up a showroom so customers can see and feel the products and look at the different options available to them.

Clean Cut Roofing and Siding also does commercial projects. You can visit their Facebook page to check out the beautiful job they recently did on the Nebo Market in Nephi, along with several home projects they have completed. You can also find reviews from satisfied customers.

The biggest caution Vern has for those looking to have this type of work done is to do their homework when choosing a contractor. Industry studies show that as high as 90 percent of people end up being dissatisfied with their contractors.

However, if you go with Clean Cut Roofing and Siding, you’re never going to have to worry about that. Vern says in the rare instance when a customer experiences a problem, as soon as they call, he addresses it right away. You’re also going to see Vern, his employees and their families around town at the grocery store, at the ball field and at community events so you know just who you’re dealing with—a solid, local company with superior service and a commitment to the customer.

Clean Cut Roofing and Siding is located at 195 North State Street in Mt. Pleasant. Office hours are 8 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Phone 435-427-3205, cleancutroofingandsiding.com.