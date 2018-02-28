Ephraim appoints animal control

officer and votes on water connection

By James Tilson

Staff writer

Mar. 1, 2018

EPHRAIM—The Ephraim City Council again discussed the issue of whether to provide a water hookup for a resident outside the city limits and introduced a new animal control officer at their last meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The council considered the contract with Cori Larsen to provide a water connection, an agenda item which had been tabled from its meeting on Feb. 7, so council members could further review the contract terms.

At the meeting on Feb. 7, the council had also considered many issues regarding water availability, but Mayor Richard Squire informed the council those issues were “side issues” and not relevant to consideration of the contract in front of them.

Squire told the council the new connection had the advantage of allowing the city to complete a waterline “loop,” which would improve water flow all along the waterline to which Larsen would be connecting.

Bryan Kimball, the city’s community development director, added the contract would make Larsen contractually obligated to consent to annexation when the city decided to annex that property.

Kimball added the city staff favored the contract: “[It] makes an existing situation better.”

The council approved the contract unanimously.

Aaron Broomhead, Ephraim’s chief of police, introduced Ephraim’s new animal control officer to the council: Maurakae Bown.

Bown started her new job on Feb. 12 and immediately set out to clean up the city’s holding facilities and make the operation more efficient.

Broomhead told the council Bown had already made great improvements to the facility, and he was looking forward to working with her.

Bown lives in Manti and previously volunteered with Lab Rescue OK of Oklahoma and Wag-N-Train Dog Rescue of Sanpete County.

While she is not an officer herself, she relies on the Ephraim Police Department as backup.

She told the council she wants to create a positive relationship with the Ephraim community and help educate citizens about dog ownership and on how to treat every animal humanely.