Fairview Corner Station Deli

offers delicious homemade items

By Linda Petersen

Staff writer

Mar. 1, 2018

New life has been breathed into the historic Corner Station in Fairview with the arrival this past summer of the Corner Station Deli.

The former service station, built in 1921 and home of the Fairview Co-op for several years until that store closed in 2015, has been reopened by local resident Jason Mardell; his wife, Sarah; and their family.

Instead of processed, fast-food hamburgers, you can enjoy a variety of fresh, made-to-order warm and cold sandwiches at the Corner Station Deli.

Jason, who has had several years of experience in the food industry, offers a large selection of all-natural meats, free of nitrates or preservatives, on a variety of all-natural breads.

Breads include white (hoagie, rolls or sliced), wheat, sourdough, marbled rye and ciabatta, along with a spinach wrap.

Corner Station Deli also offers an array of fresh toppings and cheeses so you can have your sandwich just the way you like it. Two of their most popular items are their turkey-bacon-avocado sandwich and their Rueben.

The deli also features soups and salads made daily. Two favorites are the fresh mushroom and cheddar-broccoli soups. Along with by-the-cup or bowl, soups can be ordered in a fresh sourdough bowl, which has proven very popular, Jason says.

In response to numerous requests for coffee, Jason plans to install an espresso machine by month’s end and will be able to offer a variety of specialty coffee and hot chocolate drinks.

In the coming months, the business plans to expand its offerings to include breakfast sandwiches and to open early to accommodate the morning crowd.

“There aren’t a lot of breakfast options around North Sanpete,” Jason says.

The deli offers some great, value-priced combo meals including a sandwich, drink and chips/deli or garden salad, along with sandwich/soup combos. They also have a variety of sodas (all 32 oz. and 44 oz. sodas are 99 cents).

You can order your sandwiches to go or enjoy them onsite in the deli’s quaint dining area. While you’re savoring your sandwich, you can browse Katie Shell’s re-opened co-op, which carries many unique items, including merchandise from more than a dozen local craftspeople, antique-ers and shopkeepers.

You can pre-order lunch online, which is a great option for local business people and schools who don’t have a lot of time but want a good meal. Simply place your order at www.thecornerstation.com and pick up it up within minutes.

The deli’s specials, along with its full menu, can also be found at its Facebook page, The.Corner.Deli. For the full menu, click on the Shop Now tab.

The deli also offers catering so you can serve its sandwich trays, soups and salads for your special occasion.

So, why not stop on by the deli and have Jason, his daughters and their team show you just how good a fresh, home-style sandwich can be?

Corner Station Deli is located at 111 South State (U.S. 89) in Fairview. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; closed Sunday. The phone number is 427-5500.