Forbes~Tibbs

Mar. 1, 2018

Nicholas Evan Tibbs and Jessica Anne Forbes are excited to share the news of their upcoming wedding at Lionscrest Manor near Lyons, Colorado on March 9, 2018. They will celebrate with family and friends in this beautiful mountainous location midway between their Utah and South Dakota families.

Nicholas is the son of David and Carol Tibbs from Manti, Utah. Nick graduated from Manti High School and Snow College. He is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Humboldt State University in Arcata, California. Nick is enjoying living by the ocean and forests of California and all the recreation that represents.

Jessica is the daughter of Richard and Teresa Forbes, and Melissa and John Horvath of Rapid City, South Dakota. Jess graduated from Central High School and later moved to South Lake Tahoe, California where she and Nick met. She is currently working in California, helping support Nick through school and will then return to school as well.

Nick and Jess have two beautiful dogs, Appa and Rookie, and spend their free time hiking with them on the beaches and in the redwood forests of Humboldt County.