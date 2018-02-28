Three choral groups join in spring

concert at Casino Star Theatre

By Lyle Fletcher

Staff writer

Mar. 1, 2018

GUNNISON—Choirs from three schools will join together for a spring choral concert at Casino Star Theatre in Gunnison.

On Thursday, March 8, at 7 p.m., over 100 voices will join together for the grand finale as choral groups from Gunnison Valley High School, Snow College and Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher, Ariz., sing numbers corresponding with the evening’s theme “Amazing Grace: Songs of Love and Faith.”

The musical directors—Joseph A. Allred (Gunnison Valley High School), Michael D. Huff (Snow College) and Bruce W. Bishop (Eastern Arizona College) will direct their choral groups separately before the grand finale when the choirs will be combined.

Seating will be limited, so buying tickets early is recommended.

Suggested donations are $3 per person, with a family maximum of $10

for a parent or parents and their own children ages 12 and under.

Tickets are at Rasmussen’s Ace Hardware or G.I.C. in Gunnison, Sanpete Messenger office in Manti, KopyKatz Printing in Ephraim and Burns Saddlery in Salina.