Business brings breads

and beds to Moroni

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

Mar. 8, 2018

MORONI—Moroni’s newest business is a bakery and overnight-lodging combo called Lucy’s Retreat, which is located in the town’s historic Zion’s Co-operative Mercantile Institution (ZCMI) building and just opened this week.

Diane and Leslie Lynn Moss, formerly of Pleasant Grove, decided to open the business a while ago.

Diane has been a nurse and nursing educator for over a decade, and Leslie is a special education teacher at Summit High.

The couple wanted to retire and start their own business, and Diane said after seeing the historic Moroni ZCMI building, which was built in 1902 and ran until 1932, she knew it was the perfect place for their new business.

Lucy’s Retreat, which is named after Diane’s dog, consists of a bakery downstairs and a 1,100-square-foot condo for overnight lodgings on the top floor.

Diane said the lodgings would be great for travelers and hikers and is a roomy place for a “change of pace” family retreat near home.

“There’s free WiFi, TV, games, gas fireplace and lots of room for magic and mayhem,” she said. “There’s also a full-sized, fully stocked kitchen, large table and 10 chairs to accommodate large groups for your meals.”

Diane said she also plans to offer a discount on the lodgings to locals. Call (801) 361-9344 for reservations.

She said she plans to keep the bakery simple for now, since it’s just opening, but she will be doing breads, soups and bread bowls and may even throw in some Latin-style bakery influences.

“I love to cook, so the bakery made sense,” she said. “We want to offer something different for the area.”