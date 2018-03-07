Ephraim McDonalds

under new ownership

By James Tilson

Staff writer

Mar. 8, 2018

EPHRAIM—A career “McDonald’s man” has taken over the Ephraim McDonald’s restaurant and vows to get involved in the Ephraim community.

Tony Broadbent and his wife, Lollie, of Pleasant Grove purchased the Ephraim McDonald’s from the former owners, John and Amber Hopkins. The sale was completed on Feb. 28 after a period of about 60 days.

Tony describes himself as a lifelong “McDonald’s man.”

He started with the company when he was age 16 and rose from part-time worker to assistant manager to director of operations and now to owner of McDonald franchises.

Although most of his experience has been in the Salt Lake City area, his first franchises were in Las Vegas.

As an owner in Las Vegas, Tony became a “customer experience team lead.” He trained other owner/operators in the techniques of customer service. He said he wants to take that experience and improve the customer experience in Ephraim.

His company, “Work2Live, Utah,” has as a goal the development and support of its employees to achieve their life goals.

Tony said he wants to get to know his employees so he can “help them achieve their dreams.”

As part of that program in Ephraim, he will be offering tuition assistance to Snow College students who work at the restaurant for at least 90 days.