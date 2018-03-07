Special princess gets night to

remember at Manti Junior Prom

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

Mar. 8, 2018

MANTI—They say it takes a village to raise a child, which is very true, says Linda Blake of Manti.

“However, when you have a child with disabilities, it’s different since everything becomes a little bit more complicated, and more villages and villagers need to become involved,” Blake says.

Her daughter, Alayna Blake, is a junior at Manti High School, and last week was her junior prom.

“This was most likely the biggest event of her life,” Blake says.

You see, Alayna has Down syndrome.

Blake says, as her mother, she worried, “Will she be able to do the promenade dance? Can she handle the noise and excitement? Will she be able to deal with the different textures of her dress, her hair being done and her older sister doing her nails? How many photos can we get away with before she shuts down on us?”

There were so many challenges to making her daughter’s junior prom a wonderful experience, the mere thought was intimidating for Blake.

Blake says they wanted to find her a beautiful dress that she would love. Blake says a dear friend had been telling their family for months about a dress she had that she thought Alayna would love—and Alayna did love it.

The only problem was it was way too long and a little big on Alayna’s small frame.

That’s when her aunt took over and spent countless hours making the dress not only fit perfectly, but in the dress, Blake says “Alayna looked like a princess.”

At last it was time for the prom.

“How could I capture every minute of this special evening for Alayna,” Blake thought?

She says a kind friend volunteered to come to the prom and be her personal photographer so Alayna could always remember this special night with pictures.

Alayna’s school teachers fussed over her and made sure everything went smoothly at promenade practice, and also had to deal with countless texts from me about the details for prom night.

Blake says the teachers’ job the night of prom was to allow her and her husband Doug to enjoy the prom and make sure Alayna was where she needed to be and have a wonderful experience.

Lurking in the back of her mind was a pivotal question, says Blake.

“Who was going to dance with Alayna for the promenade,” she wondered?

As fortune would have it, Blake says, “A wonderful young man was our hero!”

The young man, Marcus Adams, gave her a big poster with candy that asked Alayna to be his date for the night, Blake says.

“He could have spent his junior prom night with many other friends,” Blake says, “but he chose to make sure Alayna had a wonderful night. Alayna looked like a princess, and everyone treated her with love and kindness. The prom was amazing!”

However, the biggest surprise of all came that night when they announced the royalty for the junior prom.

Alayna’s classmates, the class of 2019, had voted her in as their Prom Queen.

Alayna, Blake says, was overwhelmed, and her father and Blake were crying.

“Alayna was no longer the princess that night,” Blake says. “She was the Prom Queen!

The purpose for many that night was to make Alayna’s night perfect in every way, and it was, thanks to countless people, Blake says.

She says she wishes she could share every magical detail of that night because people did so many other little things to make the night special just for Alayna.

“Thank you, dear communities of Manti and Ephraim,” Blake says. “We truly live in amazing villages.”