$378K shortfall means some

fair improvements likely not

completed for Sanpete Fair this year

By James Tilson

Staff writer

Mar. 22, 2018

MANTI—The Sanpete County Commission heard an update on the progress of the fairground redevelopment on Tuesday, March 6, and learned that more money is needed to complete the project.

Garrick Willden, project manager from the engineering firm Jones and DeMille, told the commissioners how much money had been spent and what was still needed in order to finish the project.

Out of a total budget of $1,645,000, the project has spent $1,134,923.08. This includes the request for disbursement made on March 6 for $98,228.48.

This leaves $510,076.92 left in the budget.

Willden explained the funding for the budget is still coming up short.

The total received funding amounts to $1,513,000. This includes the grant from Utah’s Permanent Community Impact Fund Board (CIB), donations received and commitments.

Since, as has been mentioned, the spending thus far is $1,134,923.08, this leaves a shortfall of $378,076.92, so only $132,000 of additional cash funds are required to make up the budgeted $510,076.92.

According to Willden, with a shortfall in funding, the project had to make decisions to prioritize which parts of the project should be completed first.

The first event to use the new arena would be the Sanpete County Princess Rodeo Pageant in May. The pageant would need the grandstands, arena floor and arena fencing completed by then, which Willden said would be ready.

In August, the fair and rodeo would need the lighting and corrals completed. Willden was confident those would be done in time as well.

The shortfall means that the fair will likely not complete the new concessions and rest room building before the fair this year.

Willden was quick to add that fundraising is still ongoing, and the fair board may yet raise the funds to go ahead with the new building in time for the fair anyway.

The commission approved Willden’s request for $87,986.69, which included money to finish construction of the grandstands.