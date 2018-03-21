Denisha Ivory wins

Miss Lamb Day crown

Last year’s attendant takes crown this year

By Lloyd Call

Associate publisher

Mar. 22, 2018

FOUNTAIN GREEN—Denisha Ivory was crowned Miss Lamb Day last Saturday in Fountain Green.

Denisha was second attendant in the Miss Lamb Day Pageant last year, but she won the judges’ hearts and the crown this year on Saturday, March 17, at Fountain Green Elementary School.

She was also named Most Photogenic and Miss Congeniality.

Denisha is the daughter of Brandon and Amy Ivory, and she performed a vocal solo: “Journey to the Past” from the movie “Anastasia.”

In addition to the crown, she earned a $1,500 cash scholarship.

Named as attendants were Sarah Oldroyd and Ann Oldroyd.

Sarah Oldroyd, the daughter of Ron and Holly Oldroyd, performed a piano solo: “Solfeggietto in C minor” by Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach.

Sarah’s platform was Ready Encourage Accelerate Dream (R.E.A.D.).

Ann Oldroyd, daughter of Darrell and Collette Oldroyd and the late Calli Oldroyd, performed a contemporary dance to “Glory and Gore” by Lorde.

Her platform was “You’ve Got It in You!”—a focus on community blood drives.

Both attendants won $750 cash scholarships.

The new Lamb Day royalty will be reigning over the Lamb Day festivities on July 13 and 14 in Fountain Green.

The 2017 Lamb Day Queen Melanie Beck danced a self-choreographed piece to “Empress”, Miss Moroni 2017 Heather Anderson performed a beautiful piano piece titled “Moonlight Fantasy”, Miss Nephi 2018 sang a rousing rendition of “Never Enough” from the movie The Greatest Showman, and the 2017 Miss Lamb Day First Attendant, Olivia Hanson, danced a fun jazz solo to “Kitchen”.

J.Wade Beck was honored for the 34 years of service he has given to the Miss Lamb Day pageant, and Teresa Larsen received the annual Lamb Day Legacy Award.

In honor of Larsen’s “wonderful and inspirational legacy,” a tribute was read: “She believes every person is capable of anything they set their minds to. She uses her gifts and talents to serve and lift others. She has dedicated 17 years of service to the Miss Lamb Day Scholarship Pageant as the director and coordinator.”

The tribute said Larsen has served as pageant mom, certified Miss Utah judge, hair stylist, make-up artist, float designer and mentor. She has taught participants the importance of eye contact, stage presence and confidence. And she volunteers at Lamb Day by working the concession stands, coke trailer, talent show, lamb day program and helped with coordinating events.

The tribute continues, “She met and fell in love with her eternal companion at Lamb Days. She has lived, served and raised her family here for 35 years. She is a loving mother, grandmother and friend and is always there to lift and inspire those around her.”

Her goal each day is “to do something nice for someone else without them knowing. She loves to make others smile,” especially in her work as a cosmetologist, often going where her clients are, including “at the funeral home when they pass away.”

Full of talents, Larsen has been a cheerleader, clogger, dancer, singer and a professional clown (named Donuts) with her dad and brothers.

“She taught tumbling and dance and was the talent coordinator for the Sanpete County Fair for many years.”

And “she continues to develop new talents, including her ability to paint,” taking after her mother, Janet Ruth Covert, a professional artist.

Larsen was raised in West Valley City, the youngest of two brothers, two stepbrothers and a stepsister.