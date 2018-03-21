Glacier Media Marketing

By Linda Petersen

Staff writer

Mar. 22, 2018

These days, where many people access all the information they need from their phone or computer, it’s important for all businesses, no matter their size, to have what’s known as a strong online presence. That means when someone Googles the service or the product(s) you offer, your website is at the top of the page.

Then, once they click on that link, it’s important it goes to a professional website that is optimally designed to showcase your business. Along with a great website, it’s also important to be prominently featured on popular social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Making all that happen can all be overwhelming to the small business owner who is concerned with the hundreds of details involved in running your own business. That’s where Anna Davis of Glacier Media Marketing comes in.

Anna, who has an MBA from Westminster College, has more than 15 years of helping companies market and grow their businesses. Her clients used to be large international companies like Walmart, but Anna got tired of the rat race and moved to the area last year to leave that all behind.

“I should have made the move a heck of a lot sooner,” she says with a laugh.

However, Salt Lake City’s loss is Sanpete County’s gain. Anna has the skills you need to make sure your business comes out on top every time, and she can do so without charging you an arm and a leg.

While many people in Sanpete still use the newspaper, word-of-mouth or even the phone book to find those who will provide the services they need, many others, particularly those who are new to the area, have trouble connecting with those people. They are used to looking those service providers up online and checking out their websites to find out more information.

One mistake Anna says a lot of small businesses make is thinking any kind of website or social media page will do so they hire the high school kid down the street to design them a website or get them up on Facebook. Then they’re surprised when nothing happens.

“There’s a lot that’s involved in putting together the right marketing plan, but it doesn’t have to be expensive if you have the right people,” Anna says. Anna and her team are those people.

They will sit down with you and analyze your needs, then put together a plan which can range from designing flyers and door hangers to fully utilizing the benefits of the Web to get you the results you’re looking for. Once they’ve spent that initial time with you, it’s not going to take a lot of your time and most of it can be done remotely and at your convenience.

Anna and her team members work out of their homes and are very comfortable working with you after hours if that’s what you need. You also don’t need to worry about being shuffled among a bunch of marketing or tech geeks either. Anna will always be your point of contact and, if she is not immediately available, will get back to you within 24 hours.

Whether you’re tech savvy and know all about things like Pay Per Click and Search Engine Optimization or don’t have the first clue and just want someone who can use 21st century technology to help your business stand out among the competition and reach a lot more potential customers, Anna and her team can make that happen.

So if you’re a small business owner or manger, give Anna a call at 435-604-5760 and find out all she can do to help your business succeed. You’ll be glad you did.