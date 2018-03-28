Fairview museum highlights

the art of Diana Compton

By Lyle Fletcher

Staff writer

Mar. 29, 2018

FAIRVIEW—An artist reception will be held later this month for Diana Compton of Milburn—the next artist to be showcased at the Fairview Museum of History and Art (85 N. 100 East).

On March 30, the reception will be from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Rotating Artists Gallery, and Compton’s art will be on display at the museum for a few months.

Compton has four first-place awards at the Sanpete County Fair and one first-place award at the Utah State Fair in Salt Lake City.

Her elementary school teacher in Chicago was impressed with her art talent and encouraged her to attend the Art Institute of Chicago.

Yet it wasn’t until her husband, Raymond, retired and the couple moved to Milburn that Diana began to make her dream of becoming an artist come true.

She has been taking painting classes from Marie Lindahl for several years now.

The museum is open each week from Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. until March 31.

Then from April 1 through Oct. 31, the museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.