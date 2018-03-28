Gene Lars Curtis

Gene Lars Curtis, 77, passed away peacefully March 23, 2018 at home in Payson, Utah.

Gene was born March 8, 1941 in Moroni, Utah, to Clarence Lars Curtis and Gladys Cloward.

He graduated from North Sanpete High School and Snow College.

He married Bonnie Marie Johnson on June 15, 1962 in the Manti Temple. They are the parents of four children; they have 12 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Gene was devoted to his family. He worked hard and provided well for them. Of the various jobs he had, driving truck was the one he loved the most. Anything weather related was his fascination. He liked playing games with family. His favorite game was ROOK, and on the rare occasion that he lost, a rematch was sure to follow.

Gene was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children: Brenda (Lisle) Crowley, Kendall (Kandy) Curtis, Mary Lou (Troy) Bown, Sue Ann (Michael) Brokaw; brother, Joe Curtis and sister, Annie Leuiene (Jay) Olsen.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and sister.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 31, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Spring Creek LDS Chapel, 1080 South 930 West, Payson. Viewings will be held Friday evening from 6-8 p.m., and Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m. at the above address.

Interment in the Payson City Cemetery.

