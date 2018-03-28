James Ray Jarrett

James Ray Jarrett, 96, passed away on March 23, 2018. He was born June 28, 1921, in Nephi, to James Loren and Vanda Homer Jarrett.

He was raised in Nephi, graduated from Juab High School and received bachelor’s and master’s degrees and Administrator’s Certification from Utah State University.

He worked for Lockheed Aircraft Corporation and built ships for the U.S. Navy during World War II.

After his naval discharge, he spent his entire career working for the Weber County School District as a teacher and then as an administrator. At his retirement he held the position of Director of Vocational Education for the district.

He married his childhood sweetheart, Elaine Allred of Ephraim, Utah in 1945 and they had four children.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and among other teaching and leadership positions served as bishop of the Washington Terrace 5th Ward in Ogden, Utah.

He loved the rural life style of his youth and his mini-ranch in Huntsville. The “outdoors” with horses and grandchildren were his choice activities.

He was preceded in death by his parents, five siblings, and two granddaughters.

He is survived by his eternal spouse; his four children: Robert R., Brent A., and Arlen K. Jarrett and Cynthia L. Geilmann; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Josephine Woolsey, of Fruita, Colorado.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 S.), South Jordan, Utah. Interment was in the Herriman City Cemetery following the services.

