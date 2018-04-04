Alleged murderer wants to represent

himself, dismiss appointed attorney

By James Tilson

Staff writer

Apr. 5, 2018

MANTI—A man alleged to have murdered his girlfriend a year ago appeared in court to ask the judge to dismiss his attorney so he could represent himself.

The judge denied the request on the day Christensen made it, Wednesday, March 14.

Anthony Christensen, defendant in the murder of Kammy Mae Edmunds, told Judge Wallace Lee of the 6th District Court in Manti that he had “no confidence” in his attorney, David Angerhofer, to fully represent him before the trial and during trial.

Christensen claimed Angerhofer had changed the information about plea offers presented to him. Also, Christensen said he had told Angerhofer about potential new witnesses, and there had been no investigation of potential new testimony.

Angerhofer told the judge that when he had presented offers to the defendant and the defendant had then proposed counter offers, the counter offers by law extinguished the previous offers from the State.

Angerhofer also said “the first he’d heard about” new witnesses was that day in court.

Sanpete County Attorney Kevin Daniels told the judge Christensen had not shown any conflict with his attorney, and he was glad to make sure the defendant had his trial.

Angerhofer informed the judge he was preparing to file at least four motions on behalf of the defendant and was preparing to ask for a hearing on those motions to be scheduled sometime in May.

Angerhofer also asked the court to allow Christensen to file another four or five motions of his own, in addition to the motions he planned to file.

Lee found no legal conflict between Christensen and his attorney.

He reminded Christensen a defendant has the right to choose whether to go to trial or accept a plea agreement, but his attorney has the discretion over what motions should be filed with the court.

In the end, Lee denied the motion to dismiss Christensen’s counsel.

Lee then asked Angerhofer if he should set a trial date.

Angerhofer said it was too soon, explaining that the judge should hear the motions to be filed by him and Christensen first.

Lee then set a hearing on June 4 at 9:30 a.m. to hear the defense motions.