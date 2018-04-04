Come be a child again

Snow Theater presents

‘Peter and the Starcatcher’

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

Apr. 5, 2018

EPHRAIM—The final play of the season for the Snow College Theatre Arts Department is set in Neverland, and it is really a “play,” since it “playfully explores the depths of greed and despair … and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.”

The play, which is a “Peter Pan” prequel of sorts, is titled “Peter and the Starcatchers.”

The summary at Snow College’s website adds that the play contains “marauding pirates,” “jungle tyrants,” “unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes” as a “young orphan and his mates” embark on a journey that “quickly becomes a thrilling adventure.”

“This show is the embodiment of the idea that you should follow your dreams, and I think that it can restore that idea in the people who come to see it,” says Corben Cantrell, who plays the character Black Stache in the play. “I feel this show can instill hope in people, and people need hope in today’s world more than ever.”

In the show, Peter and his friend Molly fight pirates and thieves to keep a magic secret safe from villains. There will be familiar characters, and others not so commonly known in the world of Neverland.

The story is based on a series of youth books by Dave Barry and Ridley Peterson that are the precursors to the Peter Pan story. The play is written by Rick Elice and will be directed by Milinda Weeks.

“I think we all wish that we could live life a little more like we did when we were children,” said Max Higbee, who plays the part of Peter Pan. “That’s part of what makes the Peter Pan story so timeless and valuable is that it appeals to all of our senses of nostalgia. The idea that we could never grow up still seems to be a happy thought.”

He adds, “This show examines that idea in a new and really inspiring and interesting way. I think it’s a play that anybody who loves stories, anybody who loves Peter Pan especially, should see.”

The adventure begins Wednesday, April 11, and runs through Saturday, April 14.

Curtain time for the show, which is being held in the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, is at 7:30 p.m., and ticket prices are $8 for adults, $7 for high school and younger and $2 for Snow College students with their ID card.

For more information, call 283-7478.