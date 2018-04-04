Local volunteer firefighters join

in wildland fire training operation

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

Apr. 5, 2018

RICHFIELD—Members of volunteer fire departments in Sanpete County attended annual wildland fire training in the Richfield area with departments from four other counties.

The Wildland Fire Engine Workshop held on Saturday, March 24, was hosted by the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands (FFSL).

The press release from the FFSL, which is part of the Utah Department of Natural Resources, says fire departments from Sanpete, Sevier, Juab, Millard and Wayne counties attended the event, along with representatives from the FFSL who oversaw the training workshop.

Three fire wardens “created training scenarios that gave the firefighters hands-on practice in wildland firefighting,” and these scenarios trained firefighters “on the most commonly used tactics used to fight wildfire, including construction of a hand line, building a hose lay and fire shelter deployment,” states the press release.

Members of volunteer fire departments are “a critical resource in successful wildland firefighting,” says the press release, especially because they are often first to arrive at a wildland fire.

As a result of firefighters attending these annual training workshops and their arrival on the scene of fires so soon, “most wildfires are put out and caught by local departments before they reach more than a few acres in size,” states the press release.