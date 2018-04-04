Mt. Pleasant well search continues,

dragstrip event proposed

By James Tilson

Staff writer

Apr. 5, 2018

MT. PLEASANT—The Mt. Pleasant City Council heard updates on Tuesday, March 27, concerning the city’s continued search for a new water well drilling site.

The council also heard a proposal for a new use for the old airstrip—as a dragstrip for street-legal cars.

Robert Worley of Sunrise Engineering addressed the council last week regarding the latest developments in Mt. Pleasant’s search for a new culinary well site. He also asked the council for direction concerning future efforts.

Worley reminded the council of steps taken thus far.

In order to qualify for funding for the well, the city needed to complete a preliminary engineering report and an environmental assessment of the proposed well and the well site. The first study identified five well sites—four sites to the west of town and one site to the east.

After looking at the proposed sites, the city decided to look for more sites.

Worley said the engineering report and environmental assessment are “95-percent complete,” but with the inclusion of other sites, those reports will have to be amended.

Last November, Worley submitted his recommendations.

Mayor Sandra Bigler asked the council to look at the city’s expenses and reconsider the issue in March.

Since March had come, Worley asked the mayor and council to now give him some direction as to his next move. He also reminded the council that time was of the essence with snow rapidly melting.

Councilman Justin Atkinson told the council he was meeting with local developer Mike Porter on Friday, March 30, to discuss the viability of partnering with him on a test well on his property.

Atkinson said further direction would depend on the meeting.

Worley agreed that was a good idea, but he still wanted to look into spring development, as it was a much less expensive option.

Worley agreed to return after the city met with the developer and incorporate the findings into an amended preliminary engineering report.

In another matter, private citizens approached the council to ask permission to use the old municipal airstrip as a dragstrip.

John Lee of Skyline Motorsports in Fairview, along with John Kaouk and John Ash, proposed to start an event at the airstrip two or three times a year with street-legal automobiles racing each other in what he called a “family oriented” happening aimed at an older crowd.

Lee told the council he and the other organizers think they can bring new revenue into the city through tourism. He said they wanted to have the first event to happen either on Memorial Day weekend or the afternoon after the Rat Fink Reunion (June 1-2). Lee also said no alcohol would be allowed at the event.

Atkinson said a proper waiver of liability needed to be signed for the event, which the city could have its attorney review, before granting approval for the event. Atkinson also said the city was looking at the airstrip for industrial park uses.

Lee assured the council that all participants and fans would sign waiver forms prior to the beginning of the event.

Councilwoman Keidi Kelso brought up the issue of conflict with the events at the ConToy Arena.

Lee said he was agreeable to coordinate with the arena.

The council agreed to “further explore” the proposal and allow all parties to do their due diligence before making a final decision.