Young actors from Utah Shakespeare

Festival to perform at Casino Star

Apr. 5, 2018

GUNNISON—Thirty youth performers will perform songs and scenes from “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Big River,” along with songs from the Stephen Foster songbook, at Casino Star Theatre in Gunnison.

Playmakers is the youth training program of the Utah Shakespeare Festival, and a troupe of these young actors (ages 10-15) will perform on Thursday, April 12, at 7 p.m.

The young acting troupe has finished their production of the musical, “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer,” and “Big River” is scheduled for this summer at Utah Shakespeare Festival (June 30 through Sept. 1).

Michael Don Bahr, Utah Shakespeare Festival education director, will direct, and LeGrande Anderson, former music department chair at Cal State Northridge, will conduct the music.

Suggested donations are $8 for all age 18 and older and $5 for students ages 17 and younger.

Tickets are available at Rasmussen’s Ace Hardware and G.I.C. in Gunnison, Sanpete Messenger Office in Manti, Kopy Katz Printing in Ephraim and Burns Saddlery in Salina.

Tickets will also be available at the theatre prior to the show.