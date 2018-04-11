Bulldogs continue to

dominate 2A baseball

By James Tilson

Staff writer

Apr. 12, 2018

GUNNISON—The Gunnison Valley High School baseball team continued on its scorching pace last week, winning three games in a row, scoring at least 11 runs in every game and giving up only one run for the entire week.

Gunnison played two 2A opponents last week—North Summit on Tuesday, April 3, and again on Friday, April 6.

In the first game, which was played at North Summit, the winning pitcher, Bowen Jensen, spun a sterling show, giving up only two hits over six innings and no runs, as well hitting three doubles himself.

But Parx Batholomew had an even better outing at the plate, hitting three home runs in the road victory, 15-0.

In the game in Gunnison last Friday, the Bulldogs continued their offensive explosion, scoring 13 runs on only nine hits.

But the two Bulldog pitchers, Hyrum Leatherwood and Bartholomew, combined to throw a no-hitter to shut out North Summit 13-0.

In between, Gunnison visited 3A North Sanpete for a Sanpete County showdown.

The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead with four runs in the first inning. Meanwhile, freshman pitcher Janzen Keisel and his strong fastball stymied the Hawk batters all game, allowing only three hits and one run.

Gunnison scored four more runs in the fourth and three in the sixth to make another impressive statement, winning over North Sanpete 11-1.

For the year, Gunnison is 5-0 in Region 2A North and 12-3 overall.

They are outscoring their region opponents 79-6 and all of their opponents 148-42.

With their combination of overwhelming offense and stout pitching, the Bulldogs are lining up for another run at the 2A state title.