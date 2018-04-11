Inside our Schools

Compiled by Linda Petersen

Apr. 12, 2019

Read-n-Swim Club for North Sanpete

The Mt. Pleasant Aquatics Center has kicked off a new reading program—the Read-n-Swim Club. All students in elementary and middle school in the North Sanpete School District are invited to participate. Students who read for 20 minutes each day for 20 days and record it on a special chart will receive a one-day free swim pass to the pool. The charts are available at the Aquatics Center (74 E. Main).

Spring Fling for Middle Schools

Tomorrow is the annual afterschool Spring Fling dance for students at all three Sanpete middle schools. The semiformal event will be held at North Sanpete Middle School and will include dancing and refreshments. Students at each of the schools had to qualify to be able to attend the event.

Fairview Elementary

Manti Elementary School

Kindergarten registration for the 2018-2019 school year will be on Monday, April 16. Parents should receive a letter assigning a time for registration and testing the week prior. If you have not received a letter, call the elementary school at 835-2271. Bring birth certificates and immunization records to registration.

Mt. Pleasant Elementary

The five students started working in January on this project. They came up with all the ways to promote this project to the school and to encourage students to donate to their coin war. They first researched about leukemia and lymphoma and then visited each class about their project. They made posters to hang up around the school to encourage students to be a superhero and donate money. For the three weeks school was in session in March, money was collected. Each class was able to donate coins, cash and online. Larsen’s class counted the money each Friday and Monday in order to announce the weekly leader. The school goal was to raise $750. At the end of the three weeks, the school raised $1,053.51 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Mt. Pleasant Elementary is very proud of all their students for being superheroes and raising money for cancer.

Gunnison Valley Ag Day

Gunnison Valley High School

All students attended a special Digital Citizenship Assembly yesterday where they learned how to stay safe online and heard from Cindy George and Darren Curtis, parents of Jake Curtis, a young man who took his own life after becoming a victim of online extortion. Gunnison Valley sheriff’s officers also spoke to the students. Parents were invited to attend.

North Sanpete High School

North Sanpete High’s production of “Little Shop of Horror” has received several nominations as a finalist for the Utah High School Musical Theater Awards in the following categories: Best Actor (Spencer Brown), Best Actress (Brynne Lamb), Best Supporting Actor (Salem Kimball), Best Director (Alex Barlow), Best Set Design, Best Costume Design and Best Lighting Design. The winners will be announced in May.

The school recently received the U.S. Marine Corps Commander’s Award for its outstanding support of the Sanpete County Humanitarian Council’s Toys for Tots program. “Your generous contributions have enabled the Marine Corps to bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children,” the certificate read.

Before spring break, several North Sanpete High students performed at the Region Solo and Ensemble event. Several received superior ratings and qualified for state: North Sanpete Percussion Ensemble and soloists Trevor Olson (saxophone), Mariah Ashworth (bass clarinet), Jamie Walker (violin) and Braxton Smith (vocal).

Several students received superior ratings as soloists: Landon Stewart (tuba), Tawnee Allen (euphonium), Serena Smith (flute), Spencer Olson (saxophone), Lilli Rowan (violin), Kevin Johansen (piano), Aubree Whitman (piano), James Christensen (piano).

Some received excellent ratings: Soloists Alecia Terry (clarinet), Chloe Swapp (vocal), Elizabeth Madsen (vocal), Emily Kerksiek (piano) and Natalie Day (piano), along with ensembles Tawnee Allen, Marley Booher, Aubrey White and Ariel Valko (female vocal quartet); Morgan Drew, Scarlett Lusk and Jamie Walker (female vocal trio) and North Sanpete Women’s Chorus.

Wasatch Academy

In the competition, students are given a product, generally from a recent start-up business, for which they must create a marketing strategy to position the product within the Hispanic community of Utah. Students are given only three weeks to research the product, learn about the Utah Hispanic market and develop a business plan to market the product effectively.