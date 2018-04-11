Lady Bulldogs hit big to

bring home two wins

By James Tilson

Staff writer

Apr. 12, 2018

GUNNISON—The Lady Bulldogs of Gunnison Valley High continued their impressive start to 2A region softball play by blasting region opponents North Sevier 13-1 and Millard 10-4 last week.

The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Salina on Tuesday, April 3, to take on the Lady Wolves of North Sevier.

Gunnison jumped on North Sevier early and banged out runs in every inning, scoring 13 runs on 19 hits. Madison Edwards led the Lady Bulldogs, hitting safely in all her at-bats, scoring four runs, with four RBI on one double and two home runs.

Emily Brackett was the winning pitcher, going all five innings, giving up one run on two hits, with seven strikeouts.

Tyson Brackett, Gunnison’s coach, said his team is having fun during their win streak: “Our pitching and defense was really on, only giving up two hits and one run. Most of our hitters were seeing the ball good. They are having fun together.”

The fun continued on Thursday, April 5, as Gunnison traveled to Millard to take on the Lady Eagles. Once again, the Lady Bulldogs dominated, winning 10-4.

The Lady Bulldogs waited until the third inning to bust out, scoring five runs in the third and then three in the fourth.

Overall, Gunnison scored 10 runs on 18 hits. Paige King led the Lady Bulldogs with four RBI with a double.

Emily was once again the winning pitcher, striking out 13 over seven innings.

Coach Brackett said his team did not play their best ball against Millard like they did earlier in the week: “But the sign of a good team is to pull out wins even if you are not playing your best softball. A win is a win, and in region every win is important.”

After last week, the Lady Bulldogs are at the top of the Region 2A Central standings, with a 4-0 region record.

With half the region schedule complete, Gunnison is in good position to secure the top seed for the playoffs.

But Coach Brackett is cautioning his team against complacency: “I never want to look too far ahead. I like to take it one game at a time because you never want to overlook someone or take it easy. We need to keep the same focus in every game we play.”

He added, “I don’t like to be satisfied. I want to keep pushing the girls to be better.”