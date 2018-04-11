North Sanpete, Manti

both win one game

By James Tilson

Staff writer

Apr. 12, 2018

MT. PLEASANT—County rivals played their season baseball series last week and split their two games, with North Sanpete winning the first game in Mt. Pleasant 8-6 and Manti taking the return game in Manti 17-7.

The first game, played on Tuesday, April 3, was a tight affair throughout.

The Hawks held the early lead until Manti burst out in the fourth inning with three runs with a single by Jace Miller and a double by Matt Nelson.

Manti kept the lead until the bottom of the sixth, when North Sanpete’s Keegan Eliason hit a home run with two on to put the Hawks in the lead by the final score of 8-6.

The Hawks’ Shawn Taylor picked up the win, and Braden Miller was the losing pitcher.

On the return game in Manti on Friday, April 6, the Templars were determined to not leave the game in doubt until the end.

Manti exploded for six runs in the first inning and led for the rest of the game.

The Templars scored 17 runs on 13 hits as they won 17-7.

Tristan Barnes hit a double and a triple for the Templars, and Nelson was the winning pitcher. Taylor picked up the loss.

At the end of last week, North Sanpete stood at 3-3 in Region 15, 9-6 overall. That was good enough for fourth in the region.

Meanwhile, Manti is struggling this season, with a region record of 1-4 and 3-8 overall.