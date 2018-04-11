Risk Managers: local insurance

agency serving Sanpete for decades

By Linda Petersen

Apr. 12, 2018

Risk Managers L.L.C. is a third-generation full service insurance agency located in Ephraim.

It was started in 1954 by Glenn Bartholomew under the name Bartholomew Insurance Agency. Later, his son Rick joined him in 1968. In 1985, they changed the agency’s name to Risk Managers.

In 1985, they merged with Risk Managers, LLC in Salt Lake City. The staff now includes son Mark Bartholomew and son-in-law, Nathan Johnson, with Bonnie Barton and Hailee Smith as customer service reps.

An independent agency, Risk Managers offers a full line of auto, home, business, life, health and farm insurance—“the whole nine yards,” Rick says.

They represent many lines that they broker or sell directly including Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, Auto Owners, Progressive Travelers, Hartford, and many others. Risk Managers are particularly helpful in working with motorists with poor driving records.

“We’re here to help people,” Rick says. “We will work with them as far as coverage and cost. Paying premiums for the most part is a sacrifice and we understand that”

“We want to satisfy the customer—that’s why we’re here,” he adds.

Office hours are generally 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but at Risk Managers they understand that many people don’t get off work until 5, and they are willing to accommodate clients with after-hours appointments when needed. They even make house calls.

While Risk Managers primarily covers Sanpete and Sevier County, they can provide insurance for anyone in the state. Some of their clients are along the Wasatch Front and in Nevada and California.

Since insurance is all they do, Rick, Mark and Nate can customize a policy to fit your needs.

“We try to offer great service,” Rick says.

Risk Managers is located at 110 N. Main in Ephraim. Call 283-4685 or 844-300-7475 today and see