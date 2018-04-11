Three Snow choirs present

foot-tappin’ Western concert

EPHRAIM—Three choirs at Snow College will perform an evening of Country-Western hit music on Thursday, April 19.

The concert, titled “Mountain Music,” will feature Cadence Chamber Choir, Advanced Women’s Choir and A Cappella Choir in the Jorgensen Concert Hall in the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts in Ephraim.

Michael Huff, director of choral activities at Snow College, said concerning the concert: “I believe that some of America’s best and most well-crafted music is found in Nashville. So we have created a program that reaches through the years and offers hits from today and yesterday. Our audience is assured a great time!”

In addition, Snow College students and faculty will sing back-up for the choirs.

This concert is appropriate for children 8 years of age or older.

Tickets are $5, available at the Snow College Horne School of Music Box Office.

The concert is free to Snow College students, faculty and staff, and $1 for high school and junior high school students with ID.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.