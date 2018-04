Gunnison Valley Hospital Births

Apr. 5-19, 2018

Starlee Jean Hooley was born to Steven and Caylee Hooley of Manti on April 5, 2018. She weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces.

Blaze Floyd Tim Quinn was born to Desiree Allen and Brent Quinn of Gunnison on April 6, 2018. He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces.