“Charley’s Aunt” to be

presented in Fairview

Apr. 19, 2018

FAIRVIEW—If you’re into laughs, Fairview is the place to go this weekend for a comedy.

The North Bend Entertainers will be presenting the comedy play “Charley’s Aunt” at the Peterson Dance Hall in Fairview tomorrow, Saturday and on Monday, April 23.

In addition, tomorrow and Saturday at 6 p.m. is a dinner theater.

Tickets for the dinner theater need to be purchased in advance at Fairview City Hall (10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday) or by calling Randy Dowland at 469-1177.

On Monday, April 23, no dinner will be served, the play begins at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the door.

This two-act play, written by Brandon Thomas, is a classic love story with a number of hilarious twists along the way.

Jack loves Kitty, and Charley loves Amy.

Jack and Charley invite the ladies to meet Charley’s wealthy aunt from Brazil, “where the nuts come from.”

The millionaire aunt cancels her visit at the last minute, sending the boys into confusion. What do they do now?

The problem is solved by getting their undergrad pal to don a black satin skirt, bloomers and wig. Then they introduce him to all as “Charley’s Aunt.”

However, the real aunt turns up, and classic comic confusion ensues.

The play is directed by Dawnave Funk of Fairview, and the cast includes residents from all over northern Sanpete County. Featured are Gatlin Jordan of Moroni; Angie Daley and Eric Fossum of Milburn; Lacey Cox, Jeff Cox, Ryan Cox and Randy Dowland of Fairview; and Shauna Spencer, Kelsen Spencer and Julia Richmond of Mt. Pleasant.

Visit www.nbentertainers.org or www.Facebook.com/NBEntertainers for more information.