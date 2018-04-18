Clark William Rappleye

Apr. 19, 2018

Clark William Rappleye, 80, born Dec. 17, 1937 to Ammon V. and Lila (Cox) Rappleye, was taken from this earth April 6, 2018, by an aggressive form of cancer.

He met and fell in love with Fonda Hartley, eloping to Ely, Nevada. Together Clark and Fonda raised their four children: Jeff (DeAnn) Rappleye; Jane (Scott) Jones; Jo Delgado; and Jeri Collard.

Clark was an autobody repairman back when it was a true art. He loved to attend and peruse the variety of classic cars at the local seasonal car shows.

He took pleasure in hand crafting items using old license plates, wood, and a variety of odds and ends. As a “Garbologist”, Clark enjoyed weekend yard sales and thrift “junk” stores. If you never met him at a yard sale, he was probably the “old man” cussing you at the local grocery store for being in his way.

Clark sometimes referred to himself as “Herman Schwartz” and could be quite a joker, but had a serious belief in “Big Foot” and “E.T.’s”

He loved camping in the desert and was especially fond of the Henry Mountains. An avid rock hound, he was known to give away a lot of petrified dinosaur poop.

Clark is survived by his wife; children; several grandchildren and a flock of great-grandchildren; as-well-as two sisters, Cleone Dixon, Dawn Thaxton, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, three sisters, and a grandson.

No services were held. Clark’s ashes will be spread in the Henry Mountains this summer.