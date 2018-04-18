Devora “Dee” S. Blain

Apr. 19, 2108

Devora “Dee” S. Blain, 77, passed away on April 16, 2018 at her home in St. George.

She was born in Tropic, Utah on Feb. 3, 1941 to parents Otto M. and Hanna Areta Stewart. She married Richard “Dick” Webb on June 29, 1957 and they had three children: Devra, Sheri, and Clint. She later married Max Gordon Blain on the Feb. 11, 1989.

Dee grew up in Tropic and went to the Bryce Valley High School. She was known for her abilities as an office manager and her bookkeeping capabilities. She had a strong testimony of her Savior Jesus Christ and held true to her belief and the principles of the gospel. She loved her family and her greatest achievement was being known as Grandma Dee. She was loving and kind to all she came into contact with and everyone that met her knew she cared about them.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, both spouses, and her daughter Devra Gamber, as well as a grandson Tyler Bithell and great-granddaughter Tucker Dee Brooksby. She is survived by Sheri (Andrew) Anderson, Clint (Cheli) Webb, her sisters Vrene Robinson, Marva Thompson, and Lorea Durrant, 15 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.