Efficient government needed in Ephraim

Apr. 19, 2018

When I came to Ephraim 43 years ago, Arlene Deleeuw and Valene Aston were running city hall. Wayne Sevy was the marshal with his own pickup. I was able to build my dome house, and everything worked fine.

Today, I wouldn’t be allowed to build my dome house, there are seven people in the office and they subcontract the billing. There are seven policemen and no beer hall to police.

Crime in the U.S. is down, and violent crime is half what it was 10 years ago.

Why such a large bureaucracy in Ephraim?

What has happened to efficient government?

In spite of multiple government grants, Ephraim transferred thousands of dollars of utility surplus funds to the general fund last year. Now the utility funds are low, and they want to raise taxes (bond) by about 10 percent for utilities.

Ephraim’s spending, like the federal government’s spending, is out of control.

Ephraim is facing Utah law S.B. 81 (2017) which outlaws charging a franchise fee and licensing for profit, which they have ignored for a year now.

I printed out the bill (S.B. 81) and presented it to the city council on the first of last month with my recommendation for implementing it.

The city council is still ignoring this law which would cut into their revenue substantially.

The city has called a public hearing at the city office on May 2 at 6 p.m. to receive public comment on the bond.

When one person shows up, their opposition is ignored.

If you are concerned about how the city is running their finances, etc., this is the time to show up in force. I will be there.

Frank Crowther

Ephraim