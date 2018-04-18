Kenneth H. Bown

Apr. 19, 2018

Kenneth H Bown, “Grandpa Kenny”, 90, of Manti, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2018 in Mt. Pleasant. He finally exited this mortal life as he had wished for the last few years. He deeply missed his wife, Dawna Vee, who passed away on Sept. 10, 2012.

He was born on Aug. 24, 1927 in Manti to Royal and Mary Geneva Hansen Bown. He had four brothers and one sister; Blaine, Earl, Dick, Bruce and Donna. He married the love of his life, a beautiful girl from Austin, Utah, Dawna Vee Jensen, on Jan. 20, 1950. Together they had three children: Paul K., Peggy Lee and Sandra Dee. Shortly after their marriage he joined the U.S Navy. He was gone four years and when he returned they started their family.

Kenny supported his family and provided well, homemade all the way: Dawna Vee sewing, canning, cooking and kids; and him, at work. He hauled a lot of coal and cleaned furnaces. He worked for Cox’s laying cement and running the coal yard. He had a small farm, garden, and a beautiful yard and flower beds. Raising and selling pure bred bird dogs was a hobby he enjoyed.

He was grounds foreman of Snow College from 1971-1989. He took much pride in his work; and much praise was given. After retirement he and his wife enjoyed many good times and made many friends going to Quartzsite, Arizona for the winter. They were partners at County Cousins Gift Shop in Manti for over 20 years. They made many crafts to sell and keep them busy.

He is survived by his son, Paul (VaNae) Bown, daughter, Sandra Bown and brother, Bruce (Myrle Dean) Bown. He has 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, parents, 3 brothers, a sister, daughter, Peggy; and son-in-law, Robert Lovell.

The family would like to thank the Manti Ambulance Association, Sanpete Valley Hospital and IHC Hospice for the loving way they cared for Kenny.

Graveside services and Interment were held Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. in the Manti City Cemetery under the direction of Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.