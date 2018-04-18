Pauline Cottle Birch

Apr. 19, 2018

Our devoted, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Pauline Cottle Birch, 83, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on April 10, 2018, in Provo, from complications due to age. She was born Nov. 23, 1935, to W. Lee and Martha Cottle in Clarkston, Utah.

The oldest of six children, Pauline grew up on a farm in Trenton. Her family later moved to Pocatello, Idaho, where she graduated from high school. While working in Rexburg, Idaho, Pauline met her life’s love and future husband, Jesse D. Birch. They were married on Aug. 28, 1959, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple and are the parents of five children. Their second daughter died in infancy. The family settled in Ephraim, Utah, in 1968.

A talented secretary and stenographer, Pauline worked at First Security Bank, USU Field Station Extension Office, and Ephraim Elementary. She was a faithful member of the LDS church, serving in many capacities including president of the ward Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary organizations, and as the first stake Relief Society president in the Snow College Stake.

Pauline is survived by her husband, Jesse; children: Natalie (Randy) Clark, Troy (Lori) Birch, Melanie (Garrit) Lipscomb, Kaylene (Mark) Yardley; 20 grandchildren plus spouses, and 24 great-grandchildren; siblings: Renee (Michael) Richey, Carl (LaVaun) Cottle, Ralph (Carolyn) Cottle, LaRell (Bonnie) Cottle. She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Tamara; sister, Joan (Bill) Bailey; and great-granddaughter, Addison.