Sabrina Winkel

Texas Lubbock Mission

Farewell

Apr. 19, 2108

Sabrina Winkel has been called to serve in the Texas Lubbock LDS Mission.

Her farewell is Sunday, April 29 at 9 a.m. in the Sterling Ward. She reports to the Missionary Training Center on May 16, 2018.

Sabrina is the daughter of Darin and Kris Winkel of Sterling and the granddaughter of Ron and Dori Kelsch of St. George and Rich and Karen Winkel of Sterling.